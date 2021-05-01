Father pleads guilty to manslaughter after son found dead in washing machine

By Paige Noel | April 30, 2021 at 9:19 PM CDT - Updated May 1 at 7:57 AM

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County man charged in connection to a deadly house fire pleaded guilty.

Vaughn Brock faced murder and arson charges but pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter, a lesser charge.

Neighbors say in 2019 they watched Brock run away while the home was burning.

According to court documents, Brock intentionally set his home on fire, which killed two-year-old Joseph. Joseph was found dead inside a washing machine after the fire was under control.

Neighbors said they could hear the toddler screaming during the fire.

