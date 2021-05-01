Egyptian Health Dept. reports 3 more COVID cases

Egyptian Health Dept. reports 3 more COVID cases
The Egyptian Health Department reported three more COVID-19 cases on Saturday, May 1. (Source: Storyblocks)
By Jessica Ladd | May 1, 2021 at 9:11 AM CDT - Updated May 1 at 9:11 AM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported three more COVID-19 cases on Saturday, May 1.

The individuals include:

Saline County

  • Female: 1 in their 30s
  • Male: 1 in their teens

White County

  • Female: 1 in their teens

To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,713 lab confirmed positives, including 53 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,781 lab-confirmed positives, including 27 deaths.

Gallatin County has a total of 503 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.