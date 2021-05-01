Dry weather today, tracking rain and thunderstorms Sunday

Sunshine will warm us up quickly through the day. Highs temperatures will top out near 80 this afternoon, under some high thin clouds. More clouds will push in tonight ahead of our next system. Those clouds will bring a scattered rain chances through the morning hours on Sunday. Some isolated thunderstorms possible by the evening and overnight hours. We are watching for the possibility of some strong to severe storms Monday afternoon and Monday night. Heavy rain also possible Sunday evening through Tuesday. Some areas could pick up more than 2 inches of rain.