Dozens participate in Soap Box Derby in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 2021 annual Cape Girardeau Rotary Soap Box Derby kicked off Saturday in Cape Girardeau where dozens of kids took part in the challenge.
Competitors raced in two divisions, stock and superstock, for a chance to qualify for the national race in Akron, Ohio later this year.
We talked with several participants who say it’s a nice event and enjoys it spending time preparing for it and making new friends.
“You get to meet new people and race against them. It’s like a competitive sportsmanship and it’s really fun,” Tate Diebold said.
“I don’t have like a set goal to win,” Emma Pylate said. “I kind of just want to place because I don’t really care if I win or not. This is one of my favorite things to do in the whole wide world.”
The goal of the Soap Box Derby is to teach young kids some of the basic skills of workmanship, the spirit of competition and the perseverance to continue a project once it has begun.
Sponsors of the event are Plaza Tire Service and Southeast Health.
