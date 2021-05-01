Disco ball battle leads to man’s arrest

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A battle over a disco ball has a Jonesboro man facing residential burglary and robbery charges, police said Friday.
Rodney Thomas, 59, of Jonesboro was arrested April 29 in connection with an April 25 incident at a home in the 1300 block of Falls Street.
Jonesboro police said in a probable cause affidavit that officers went to the home after getting a call about an assault with a head injury.
“The victim states Rodney Thomas approached him about a disco ball that he had purchased from Thomas for $20, but he was wanting it back. The victim refused, and Thomas pushed him back in the apartment,” Jonesboro police said.
Police said a person, who was with Thomas, then assaulted the victim. The victim had broken ribs and a cut to his head.
After the assault, Thomas and the other person, who was not named, then left.
Thomas also faces a misdemeanor theft charge in the case.
A $10,000 bond was set for Thomas, who will be arraigned June 30 in circuit court.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.