Disco ball battle leads to man’s arrest
Rodney Thomas, 59, of Jonesboro was arrested this week on suspicion of residential burglary, robbery and theft in connection with an incident involving a disco ball. (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 30, 2021 at 7:59 PM CDT - Updated May 1 at 7:55 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A battle over a disco ball has a Jonesboro man facing residential burglary and robbery charges, police said Friday.

Rodney Thomas, 59, of Jonesboro was arrested April 29 in connection with an April 25 incident at a home in the 1300 block of Falls Street.

Jonesboro police said in a probable cause affidavit that officers went to the home after getting a call about an assault with a head injury.

“The victim states Rodney Thomas approached him about a disco ball that he had purchased from Thomas for $20, but he was wanting it back. The victim refused, and Thomas pushed him back in the apartment,” Jonesboro police said.

Police said a person, who was with Thomas, then assaulted the victim. The victim had broken ribs and a cut to his head.

After the assault, Thomas and the other person, who was not named, then left.

Thomas also faces a misdemeanor theft charge in the case.

A $10,000 bond was set for Thomas, who will be arraigned June 30 in circuit court.

