What you need to know April 30

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, April 30.
Dense fog is widespread throughout the Heartland this morning.
Visibility is reduced to less than a ¼ mile in some areas.
A dense fog advisory has been issued through 9 a.m.
This afternoon is looking beautiful
Skies will be sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
It will also be less humid.
Tonight skies will be clear with temps in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and slightly warmer with highs reaching the upper 70s by the afternoon.
Chances for showers move in Saturday night, but will take over on Sunday.
Monday and Tuesday could be stormy. Some could be strong to severe.
- A stampede at a religious festival attended by tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews in northern Israel killed at least 44 people and injured about 150.
- The Pentagon is preparing for possible Taliban attacks on U.S. and coalition forces as they withdraw from Afghanistan.
- Relatives of a Black man from Tennessee who died in the Mississippi County, Mo. jail in 2017 are being asked to accept $2.5 million to settle a lawsuit.
- Moderna is making plans to increase their COVID-19 vaccine production.
- Due to recent record flooding, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources temporarily closed the campgrounds at Roaring River State Park.
- A man accused of shooting a St. Peters police officer has died after trading shots with police.
- A historic building in downtown Princeton is coming down after the roof fell in early Thursday morning, April 29.
- Retaining and recruiting teachers in southeast Missouri has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- A McCracken County man is facing multiple charges amid an animal cruelty investigation. Authorities said more than 100 animals were living in dangerous conditions without food or water.
- The National Weather Service confirms an EF-1 tornado tore through Bollinger County on Wednesday afternoon.
- The woman who returned Lady Gaga’s stolen French bulldogs was among five people arrested in connection with the theft and shooting of the music superstar’s dog walker.
- A home daycare owner was charged after 19-month-old girl was found face down and unconscious during nap time under her care.
- U.S. health regulators pledged again Thursday to try to ban menthol cigarettes.
- After more than 800 birds invaded his family’s home, a California man had to remove them all by hand then steam clean his sofas and floors.
