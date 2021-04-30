Water over roads reported in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Heavy rains have caused some roads in the Heartland to be closed due to flooding.
Drivers that encounter water over the road are urged to turn around and find a safer route.
Driving through flooded roads is dangerous.
The following is a list of road closures in the Heartland due to floodwaters:
Carlisle County
- KY 1820 is CLOSED at the 1 to 3 mile marker - Signs Posted
- KY 1628 is CLOSED at the 3 mile marker - Signs Posted
Fulton County
- KY 94 is OPEN at the 7 to 11mm in the Lower Bottom Dip Area between KY 311 and KY 1099
- KY 1907 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 1.5mm
McCracken County
- KY 1255/Bonds Road is CLOSED at the 1 to 2mm just west of the KY 450/Oaks Rd intersection - signs posted
- KY 1438/New Hope Church Rd is CLOSED in the 7000 Block due to a cross drain washout - signs posted.
