Suspect in shooting over stimulus check money arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting earlier this month that police say was over money from a federal stimulus check.
Da’Montez Daniel-Hutchins, 23, of Louisville, was Thursday by Louisville Metro police. He is charged five counts each of unlawful imprisonment and wanton endangerment in addition to single counts of assault, robbery, burglary and being a felon in possession of a handgun.
An arrest warrant says Daniel-Hutchins was visiting the victim in his home and knew he had cashed his stimulus check. After Daniel-Hutchins pulled out a gun and pointed it, the victim ran outside, but was hit in the leg by one of several shots fired by Daniel-Hutchins.
After being shot, the victim ran into his home and locked the door, but Daniel-Hutchins shot out the glass in the door to get inside and search the victim and his girlfriend looking for the cash. Daniel-Hutchins fled after finding the money on the girlfriend. Police say Daniel-Hutchins also pointed the gun at three children who were inside the house.
The victim was treated at UofL Health - University Hospital for a gunshot wound to his hip and upper thigh. He was able to identify Daniel-Hutchins as the person who shot him, according to the warrant.
A not guilty plea was entered for Daniel-Hutchins at his arraignment. Bond was set at $500,000 cash. Daniel-Hutchins is scheduled to be back in Jefferson District Court on May 10 unless he is indicted by a grand jury.
