Same-day reservations offered at most Mo. state park campgrounds this season

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Same-day reservations will be available at most Missouri state parks and historic site campgrounds this season.
The offer begins on Saturday, May 1.
Same-day reservations can be made online or by contacting the reservation call center at 877-422-6766 until 7 p.m. on the day of your arrival during the park’s reservation campsite season.
There are some exceptions.
Campsites at Battle of Athens State Historic Site, Prairie and Taum Sauk Mountain state parks will only be available on a walk-up registration basis.
Advanced reservations for campsites are strongly encouraged.
Any campsites not reserved are available on a walk-up basis.
For more information, campers are asked to contact the specific park or historic site office directly.
In addition to campsites opening for the season, site day-use areas, playgrounds, trails, boat launches and picnic areas are now open.
Most indoor spaces, including visitor centers, nature centers museums and offices are also open.
Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures can not be avoided.
