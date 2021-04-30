Salukis host Missouri State for 4-game baseball series

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University starts a four-game series against Missouri State this weekend at Itchy Jones Stadium.
Friday’s game will start at 6 p.m.
A doubleheader on Saturday starts at 2 p.m., followed by a game on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Starting pitchers include:
- Game 1 - SIU Mike Hansell (RHP) vs. MSU Logan Wiley (MSU)
- Game 2 - SIU Noah Farmer (RHP) vs. MSU Matt Russell (RHP)
- Game 3 - SIU Brad Harrison (LHP) vs. MSU Hayden Minton (RHP)
- Game 4 - SIU Ben Chapman (RHP) vs. MSU Jared Viertel (RHP)
The Salukis are starting the final third of the regular season and have four remaining weekend series.
They started the year by winning each of its first four weekend series, but have now dropped four-straight series dating back to late March.
Missouri State is coming off of a COVID-19 pause and hasn’t played since April 18.
The Bears went 9-3 in their last 12 games with road wins at Oklahoma State and Mizzou.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.