Resolution would allow remote voting during national emergencies

“The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that the Senate must be able to convene and complete our constitutional duties for the people we represent, even if we can’t be in the Capitol,” said Portman. “We’ve taken a positive step forward with the addition of remote hearings, and I’m proud to have led the first virtual hearing in May of 2020 when I chaired the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. Now we must take the next step and allow for remote voting during national emergencies.”