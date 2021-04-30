Resolution would allow remote voting during national emergencies

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A bipartisan resolution would allow senators to vote remotely during a national crisis.
Supporters say during certain crisis, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may advise against convening the full Senate in the Capitol.
According to the resolution, if the majority and minority leaders jointly determine a national crisis exists, they can allow Senators to securely vote remotely.
Remote voting would then be allowed for up to 30 days.
The Senate would then vote to renew remote voting every 30 days.
The resolution was introduced by U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH).
“We live in an age where national emergencies, public health crises, and terrorism can threaten the ordinary course of Senate business. We need to bring voting in the Senate into the 21st century,” Durbin said.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that the Senate must be able to convene and complete our constitutional duties for the people we represent, even if we can’t be in the Capitol,” said Portman. “We’ve taken a positive step forward with the addition of remote hearings, and I’m proud to have led the first virtual hearing in May of 2020 when I chaired the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. Now we must take the next step and allow for remote voting during national emergencies.”
