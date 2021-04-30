Report: LaSalle virus crisis response ‘reactive and chaotic’

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (Source: NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - An investigative report by an Illinois inspector general found a chain of miscommunication, lax policy and missed opportunities leading up to and during a COVID-19 outbreak last fall at the LaSalle Veterans’ Home.

The report on the deaths of 36 residents was released Friday.

The newly appointed director of the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs, Navy veteran Terry Prince, issued a six-point health and safety improvement plan.

The report found that IDVA had no consistent policies for dealing with the infections that struck in November and staff members worked in an environment that was “reactive and chaotic.”

