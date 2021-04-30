Redhawks visit Belmont for three-game baseball series

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University baseball traveled to Nashville for a three-game series with Belmont.
The Redhawks and Bruins play a single game at 4 p.m. on Friday and a 1 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday.
Probable starting pitchers:
- Game 1 - Dylan Dodd, LHP (SEMO) and Joshua South, RHP (BU)
- Game 2 - Noah Niznik, LHP (SEMO) and Andy Bean, LHP (BU)
- Game 3 - TBA
SEMO won eight of its last 11 games.
Southeast holds a 20-13 lead in its all-time series against Belmont.
The Redhawks claimed series wins each of the last two times they faced the Bruins.
They won two of three games over Belmont during a trip to Nashville in 2019.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.