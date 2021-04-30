Redhawks visit Belmont for three-game baseball series

Redhawks visit Belmont for three-game baseball series
Southeast Missouri State University baseball traveled to Nashville for a three-game series with Belmont. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
By Amber Ruch | April 30, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT - Updated April 30 at 3:25 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University baseball traveled to Nashville for a three-game series with Belmont.

The Redhawks and Bruins play a single game at 4 p.m. on Friday and a 1 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday.

Probable starting pitchers:

  • Game 1 - Dylan Dodd, LHP (SEMO) and Joshua South, RHP (BU)
  • Game 2 - Noah Niznik, LHP (SEMO) and Andy Bean, LHP (BU)
  • Game 3 - TBA

SEMO won eight of its last 11 games.

Southeast holds a 20-13 lead in its all-time series against Belmont.

The Redhawks claimed series wins each of the last two times they faced the Bruins.

They won two of three games over Belmont during a trip to Nashville in 2019.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.