Racers head to Morehead State for 4-game baseball series

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State is heading to Morehead State for a four-game series.
A doubleheader on Friday, April 30 will be at 12 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
On Saturday, the game starts at 12 p.m. and on Sunday it starts at 11 a.m.
The probable starters include:
- Game 1 - Jack Wenninger with Murray State (RHP) vs. Jason Goe with Morehead State (RHP)
- Game 2 Shane Burns with Murray State (LHP) vs. Luke Helton with Morehead State (RHP)
- Game 3 - Sam Gardner with Murray State (RHP) vs. John Sherman with Morehead State (RHP)
- Game 4 - TBD
The Racers were on their longest win streak until their midweek loss to Southern Illinois.
They are coming off their first sweep of the season against EKU.
Morehead State defeated Jacksonville State in two of three games over the weekend to stay atop the OVC.
The Racers and Eagles have met 122 times before with Murray State holding a 66-55-1 series lead.
