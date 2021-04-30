Opening of Spanish, Independence St. intersection delayed a week

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The opening on the Spanish and Independence Street intersection was delayed for another week.
According to the City of Cape Girardeau, the intersection was expected to be open by Saturday, May 1, but was delayed partly due to concrete that needs more time to cure.
The weekend of May 1-2, the intersection will be open to pedestrian traffic, but will remain closed to vehicles through Friday, May 7.
The intersection was closed for the Spanish Street Improvement Project.
Once it’s opened, crews will move to the west side of Spanish Street.
