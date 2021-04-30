Missourians can apply for elk-hunting permits starting in May

Missourians can apply for elk-hunting permits starting in May
The Missouri Department of Conservation will be opening up applications to be put into the drawing on May 1. (Source: KY3)
By Clayton Hester | April 30, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT - Updated April 30 at 1:15 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Beginning in May, Missouri residents can now apply for an elk-hunting permit.

All permits will be assigned through a random drawing.

There will be a $10 non-refundable fee.

Permits are nontransferable, and there can only be one application per person.

The archery portion will last for nine days and run from Oct. 16-24

The firearms portion will also run nine days, from Dec. 11-19.

To enter the random elk-permit drawing, you can go to mdc.mo.gov/buypermits.

