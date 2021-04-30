Missourians can apply for elk-hunting permits starting in May

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Beginning in May, Missouri residents can now apply for an elk-hunting permit.
All permits will be assigned through a random drawing.
The Missouri Department of Conservation will be opening up applications to be put into the drawing on May 1.
There will be a $10 non-refundable fee.
Permits are nontransferable, and there can only be one application per person.
The archery portion will last for nine days and run from Oct. 16-24
The firearms portion will also run nine days, from Dec. 11-19.
To enter the random elk-permit drawing, you can go to mdc.mo.gov/buypermits.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.