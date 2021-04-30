Memorial Celebration scheduled for Albert Jones in Paducah

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A memorial celebration for Albert Jones will be held on May 13 from 12 – 1 p.m. at Albert Jones Park, 836 Joe Bryan Drive in Paducah.
In a statement, the city of Paducah called Jones an “American hero and local legal titan”.
In the past, Jones served as a State Representative, Mayor of Paducah, FBI agent, US Attorney and McCracken County Commonwealth Attorney.
Several speakers are slated, including:
- Governor Andy Beshear
- Mayor George Bray
- Judge Executive Craig Clymer
- Sen. Dorsey Ridley
- Chief Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shephard
- Supreme Court Justice Bill Cunningham
CDC guidelines will be in place for the event, including social distancing.
