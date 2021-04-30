Memorial Celebration scheduled for Albert Jones in Paducah

By Clayton Hester | April 30, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT - Updated April 30 at 3:24 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A memorial celebration for Albert Jones will be held on May 13 from 12 – 1 p.m. at Albert Jones Park, 836 Joe Bryan Drive in Paducah.

In a statement, the city of Paducah called Jones an “American hero and local legal titan”.

In the past, Jones served as a State Representative, Mayor of Paducah, FBI agent, US Attorney and McCracken County Commonwealth Attorney.

Several speakers are slated, including:

  • Governor Andy Beshear
  • Mayor George Bray
  • Judge Executive Craig Clymer
  • Sen. Dorsey Ridley
  • Chief Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shephard
  • Supreme Court Justice Bill Cunningham

CDC guidelines will be in place for the event, including social distancing.

