MDC bear hunting permit applications to be accepted beginning in May

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Applications for bear hunting can be submitted in May.
Those applying must choose a specific Black Bear Management Zone.
To apply, go to mdc.mo.gov/buypermits between May 1-31.
Fall bear hunting will begin October 18 and last through the 27.
Hunters will have a harvest limit of one bear per permit, and they can only take lone black bears.
Harvested bears have to be Telechecked by 10 p.m. on the day of harvest.
Learn more about bear hunting at mdc.mo.gov/bearhunting.
