2 McCracken County students selected for Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY. (KFVS) - Abigail Birman and Connor Wagner, two McCracken County High School students, have been selected for the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs (GSE).
The school is a competitive innovation and business model summer program for Kentucky high school students.
This years program will have 150 students from 50 counties.
The GSE program will run in two sessions, the first session will run June 6-26 and the second session on July 5-24.
