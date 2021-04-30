Man arrested for arson in Caruthersville, Mo.

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A 54-year-old Caruthersville man was arrested following an arson investigation.
Crews were called to a porch fire at a home located at 302 East Third Street in Caruthersville on Thursday, April 29.
According to the Caruthersville Police Chief Tony Jones, officers discovered evidence of arson and their investigation led them to a 54-year-old suspect.
The man was arrested and booked into the Pemiscot County Justice Center where he is being held pending the filing of formal charges.
