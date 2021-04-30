JALC names new police chief

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Marion Allan Willmore was selected by the John A. Logan College Board of Trustees to be their new Chief of Police.
Wilmore assumes the role on May 17, replacing Interim Chief Stan Diggs.
He has over 26 years of experience as a police officer.
“We are pleased to welcome Chief Willmore to campus,” said Kirk Overstreet, president of John A. Logan College. “Throughout the selection process, it became evident that his level of expertise and training will be an invaluable resource to the College.”
He graduated from SIU with Psychology and Administration of Justice.
In 1994, he started working for the Carbondale Police Department.
