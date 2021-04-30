Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports 3,207 new cases of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,207 new cases of COVID-19, including 33 additional deaths, on Friday, April 30.
The newly reported deaths include a woman in her 80s from Williamson County.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,335,055 cases, including 21,960 deaths.
A total of 22,666,333 tests for the virus have been conducted in the state.
As of Thursday night, 2,024 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 475 patients were in the ICU and 235 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 23-29 is 4 percent.
According to IDPH, a total of 9,259,706 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 92,747 doses.
On Thursday, 103,717 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
