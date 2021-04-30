Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports 3,207 new cases of COVID-19

Cases of COVID-19 in Illinois as of Friday, April 30. (Source: Ill. Dept. of Public Health)
By Amber Ruch | April 30, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT - Updated April 30 at 12:43 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,207 new cases of COVID-19, including 33 additional deaths, on Friday, April 30.

The newly reported deaths include a woman in her 80s from Williamson County.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,335,055 cases, including 21,960 deaths.

A total of 22,666,333 tests for the virus have been conducted in the state.

As of Thursday night, 2,024 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 475 patients were in the ICU and 235 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 23-29 is 4 percent.

According to IDPH, a total of 9,259,706 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 92,747 doses.

On Thursday, 103,717 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

