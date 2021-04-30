IDPH offers tick tip for Lyme Disease Awareness Month

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The weather is warmer, flowers are in bloom, and ticks are in full swing.
The first of May marks the beginning of Lyme Disease Awareness Month, and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reminding people to take precautions against tick bites.
Tick can carry many different diseases, including Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever (RMSF), Heartland virus, and Lyme disease.
While many of these diseases are treatable, some are life-threatening.
The easiest way to deal with them it to avoid getting them in the first place.
To avoid tick bites, you should always check yourself, children, and pets after spending time in and near wooded areas, tall grass, and brush.
Other tips include:
- Learn about tick removal and symptom awareness (IDPH website).
- Walk in the center of trails. Avoid wooded, bushy areas with high grass and leaf litter.
- Wear light-colored clothing to make ticks easier to find. Tuck long pants into socks and boots.
- Apply an EPA-registered insect repellent containing 20% DEET, picaridin, IR3535, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus according to label directions.
- Conduct full-body tick checks on family members (underarms, ears, belly button, behind knees, between legs, waist, hair and scalp) every two to three hours. Also check any gear or pets taken on outings.
- Put your clothes in the dryer on high for 10 minutes (or one hour for damp clothes) to kill ticks.
- Bathe or shower within two hours after coming indoors.
- If you find a tick on yourself, it is often helpful to keep the tick for species identification.
- Place the tick in rubbing alcohol or in a sealed bag/container to bring to your healthcare provider or local health department for submission to IDPH.
- A submission form can be found on the IDPH website.
If you become ill with a fever or rash after a tick bite, or after being in a tick habitat, contact your health care provider.
For more information on Lyme disease and tick prevention please visit the IDPH website.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.