Heartland pets adoption increased during the pandemic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One positive thing that came out of the pandemic is that more fury pals are being adopted. A year in the pandemic, local animal shelters explained folks are still looking to bring a pet home.
“It’s that perfect time to see what life with a pet would look like,” Zach Boerboom, the Shelter Operations Coordinator for the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, said.
He said pet adoptions have remained consistent during the pandemic. They’ve seen people of different ages and from different places looking to bring a pet home for the first, second, and even third time. “We definitely had a lot more people interested in adopting or even interested in short term fostering. Just getting a pet into their home for short term during the pandemic”
He said they have nearly 1,600 adoptions a year. As several people a day come to look and possibly take home an animal, they have at the shelter, for couple days are or permanently
“You look at nationally, you see a ton shelters have increased their adoptions during this time frame. Alot of people have basically said, like yea I was working from home. Why not try and add a pet?” Boerboom said.
During the pandemic many transitioned their daily routine from outside the house, to inside the house, leaving them with more alone time than usual, and many changed that by adding a plus one to their home.
“I’m also a little lonely, all I do is work but I feel like a dog would help ease any time of pain I’m having,” Stormi Kershaw said.
“I feel like with having a dog, at least just any animal in general, I feel really helps people deal with that,” Savannah Elfrink said.
Boerboom said he’s happy to see more people willing to give animals a home. “Dogs and cats all deserve homes and we are trying to get as many as possible.”
If you are looking to adopt, Boerboom said its best to call to make an appointment.
