First Alert: Foggy morning, beautiful afternoon

(KFVS) - Dense fog is widespread throughout the Heartland this morning.
Visibility is reduced to less than a ¼ mile in some areas.
A dense fog advisory has been issued through 9 a.m.
This afternoon is looking beautiful
Skies will be sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
It will also be less humid.
Tonight skies will be clear with temps in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and slightly warmer with highs reaching the upper 70s by the afternoon.
Chances for showers move in Saturday night, but will take over on Sunday.
Monday and Tuesday could be stormy. Some could be strong to severe.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.