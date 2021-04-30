Fantastic Friday Forecast

As temperatures have dropped almost 10 to 20 degrees colder this morning behind the cold front yesterday, this has allowed dense fog to form during the early morning. A dense fog advisory is issued for less than ¼ mile visibility through 9am. Additional areas not under the advisory will have reduced visibility starting off the day. Today will be fantastic otherwise, sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid 70s by this afternoon. The added bonus, as drier has been moving in from the north, it will not be as humid today!
Clear skies tonight with temperatures again reaching the upper 40s to low 50s. This will set us up for a mostly sunny Saturday with high temperatures climbing a few degrees more into the upper 70s by the afternoon. Southerly winds will draw up moisture from the south making it feel humid again by early next week.
Chances of showers begin on Saturday night but really take over on Sunday. Monday and Tuesday next week, there is potential for storms and some could be strong/severe.
-Lisa
