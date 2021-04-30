Drop in flu cases in the Heartland during the pandemic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri health officials report more than 111,000 fewer flu cases this flu season compared to last so far.
“Many of the same things that prevent COVID prevent flu,” said Maria Davis, with the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center.
Extra hand washing, wearing masks, and keeping distance from others have become habits during the pandemic.
“If we hadn’t of done these measures with flu, we would have had flu and COVID, and so it really shows how obviously infectious COVID-19 is, but it also shows that we were doing those measures. It’s just the coronavirus is very infectious,” said Davis.
For the 2019-2020 flu season, Cape Girardeau County reported 2,712 lab-positive flu cases. This season, the county has 12 reported cases so far, according to Davis. Flu season runs from October to May.
During the 2019-2020 flu season, The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 112,965 lab-positive influenza cases. This flu season, DHSS has 1,661 lab-positive influenza cases reported so far.
According to Davis, there were 78 influenza-related deaths in Missouri last flu season and two influenza-related deaths this flu season so far.
“We would have had probably a normal flu year if the coronavirus hadn’t come about,” said Davis.
Cape Girardeau Public Schools are also seeing a drop in flu cases.
“We were seeing about 50 to 60 at the secondary schools and maybe 10 to 15 at the elementary schools. This year we’ve only had 6 confirmed cases, and they were in January,” said Dana Deisher, a nurse with Cape Girardeau Public Schools.
Deisher also attributes that decrease to the district’s efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus.
“We’re a lot better at washing our hands, especially at school. When the kids go into the room, their hands get washed. When they leave the room, their hands get washed. So they don’t have a tendency to be touching everything and spreading their germs, so that’s helped a lot,” she said.
When coronavirus leaves the area, Davis said she hopes some of those newly acquired healthy habits stick around.
“We see this very much as a positive, and we’re hoping then that we can take this into the future, all of these measures, and we see these numbers next year for flu as well,” she said.
Davis also said she thinks more people are staying home now when they feel sick, which keeps them from spreading the flu. She also feels more people are making personal and public health a priority, which will help the community recover from the pandemic.
