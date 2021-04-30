COVID-19 testing events to be held in Cape Girardeau

By Ashley Smith | April 30, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT - Updated April 30 at 3:14 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will be hosting four COVID-19 testing events in Cape Girardeau.

The events will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 2 and 16, and June 6 and 20 at the Red Show Barn, 410 Kiwanis Drive.

The events are open to all people, even non-residents, and no pre-registration or appointment is needed.

Those that are experiencing symptoms or those that are not fully vaccinated and have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19 should get tested.

