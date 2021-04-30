The City of Carbondale recognized as a Tree City

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale celebrated 40 years of commitment to protecting the trees and forest areas in that community on April 30.
They added two trees to Carbondale’s Turley Park as a fitting celebration for Arbor Day and to mark this city’s designation as a Tree City. Mayor Mike Henry grabbed a shovel and joined in.
“It’s the easiest green initiative to do, return oxygen to the air, clean our ground water, and it adds so much beauty to us,” Mayor Henry said.
Cities gain the recognition from the Arbor Day foundation through a commitment to tree care and forest management.
Sarah Enyon, President of Carbondale Garden study club, stated that today is a reminder for everyone how important plants and trees are to the community.
“The symbolic of coming out and planting the trees getting the community it’s a great thing plus it’s just an awesome day out here to plant a tree,” said Mayor Henry.
The Carbondale Garden Study Club is also celebrating a milestone, 35 years together, by starting this butterfly garden at Turley Park. Their work began last fall.
“We grow plants from seeds that are mostly native plants so that’s an ecological benefit to our environment,” said Sarah Enyon, president of Carbondale Garden study club.
Mark McDaniel, Carbondale’s Arborist, is in charge of efforts to plant and maintain the trees you see in parks and green spaces across the city.
“The value of the trees people kind of tend to take them for granted many times. But they clean our air they clean our water and of course give shade in the sun,” Mayor Henry said.
The city will continue its commitment to planting trees and calls the Tree City designation an honor they plan to keep for years to come.
