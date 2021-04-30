Chaffee area welcomes two new farmer’s markets

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Farmer’s market season is about to pick up in the Heartland.
Two new markets are coming to the Chaffee area the weekend of May 1.
”I think it’s just a great deal for the community and Chaffee and the surrounding areas,” Andy Sadler said.
On Saturday, more than 35 vendors will set up at the Rock ‘n Roll Drive-In just outside of Chaffee.
Organizer Sarah Estes explained how having the market later in the day can help meet the community’s needs.
“Timing is everything and sometimes a weekday does not work for everyone, and sometimes early Saturday mornings don’t work for everyone either, so doing an afternoon one, we think, is a great opportunity,” Estes said.
She said you can expect to see crafts, fresh food and more.
“We’re hoping for a wide variety,” she said.
Just a few miles down the road, there’s another farmers market in downtown Chaffee.
On Saturday, vendors will set up shop in a parking lot to sell their products.
A couple of them said they’re excited for this opportunity.
“I think it’s a great meeting point for all of these people who are already doing this out of their home anyway, you know, it brings everybody together,” Nikki Staggs said.
Staggs will sell jellies and jams at the market.
“We pick all of our own berries, we grow our own gardens, and all of our own fresh herbs, so that’s what we try to do,” she said. “We try to make sure everything is fresh from our home and from our own garden.”
Tina Pobst will bring her embroidered bags and keychains.
“It’s my first time to a farmers market, and I’m excited for that because it is here in town and there’s a lot of people here in town that have no idea that I do this,” Pobst said.
Both vendors look forward to seeing the community come out.
The downtown Chaffee Farmer’s Market is every Saturday from May 1 to October and runs in the morning from 8 to noon.
The Rock ‘N’ Roll Drive-In market runs May 1 to October every Saturday except for June 5. It runs from noon to 5 p.m.
