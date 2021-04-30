Carbondale couple accused of assaulting son’s high school football coach

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A couple is accused of assaulting their son’s high school football coach.
The alleged incident happened on April 23 at the final game of the spring season between Carbondale and Marion at Wildcat Stadium.
Carbondale High School Head Coach Bryan Lee and his team lost the game. It was afterward that Coach Lee said he was assaulted by a parent.
According to court documents, Valerie Struthers, 42, slapped Coach Lee in the face because “he lied to her son about his playing time on the football team.”
She went on to tell police she has anger issues and is on medication for her problems.
Struthers’ husband, 38-year-old Wesley Huffman, was also charged.
Court documents state he admitted to police that he tackled Lee.
In his statement, he said “Lee lifted his arm as if he were going to strike Struthers, so he tackled Lee to prevent him from hitting [her].”
According to court documents, Lee’s mouth appeared to be bleeding.
The couple was arrested after Lee told officers he wanted to pursue charges against them.
They were booked into the Williamson County Jail on two counts each of aggravated battery of a school official.
According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, both Struthers and Huffman posted bond.
Their court dates are set for May 7.
Police said school officials would gather camera footage at the stadium if incident was captured on video.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.