What you need to know April 29

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, April 29.
Storms with heavy rain and strong wind gusts will push through the Heartland this morning.
Damaging winds and flash flooding are the main threats.
A flash flood watch has been issued for the Heartland through this morning.
Scattered showers, from time to time, will be possible this afternoon if there is enough energy in the atmosphere.
There is a slight chance for a few storms. The main threat would be hail and strong winds.
Highs this afternoon will be cooler, mainly in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
As clouds push out of the Heartland late tonight, temps will dip into the upper 40s to low 50s.
Friday and into the start of the weekend is looking dry and sunny with highs back into the low to mid 70s.
Storms chances creep back into the forecast on Sunday into early next week.
- President Biden unveiled his $1.8 trillion American families plan, that expands education and family care, during his first address to a joint session of Congress.
- Governor Andy Beshear requested funding for 26 more Kentucky counties, including Calloway County, affected by flooding.
- The Stoddard County Emergency Management Agency has a new tool to keep people in that county safe from storms.
- The cause of a fire at an old freight depot building in downtown Herrin is under investigation.
- The City of Carbondale named Interim Police Chief Stan Reno as their new leader of the Carbondale Police Department.
- Federal agents raided Rudy Giuliani’s Manhattan home and office Wednesday, seizing computers and cellphones in a major escalation of the Justice Department’s investigation into the business dealings of former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer.
- The Justice Department brought federal hate crimes charges Wednesday in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, charging a father and son who armed themselves, chased and fatally shot the 25-year-old Black man after spotting him running in their Georgia neighborhood.
- Cape Girardeau is hosting the Muddy River Marathon this weekend. Click here for a guide of events, parking and more.
- A corpse flower is in bloom in the Charles Hutson Greenhouse at Southeast Missouri State University.
- Investigators say a child has confessed to setting a dog on fire in Mississippi.
- One person was killed and four others were injured, mostly children, after a gunman opened fire at a group outside of a Virginia apartment complex.
- A 29-year-old woman from California is being remembered for her confidence and big heart after she died when a man jumped from the top of a parking structure and landed on her.
