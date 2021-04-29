Tornado damage reported in Bollinger County

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The National Weather Service reported tornado damage in Bollinger County after storms on April 28.
The EF-1 tornado touched down at 2:50 p.m. around 4.6 miles south of Patton, and traveled 3.5 miles for eight minutes, with wind speed peaking at 105 mph, before it dissipated, just 3.8 miles southeast of Patton.
There were thousands of large trees snapped or uprooted, a tracker trailer was overturned, and a small shed was blown away.
A home and a garage lost singles.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.