Suspect in custody after officer shot in St. Peters, Mo.

ST. PETERS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled a Blue Alert for a suspect in an officer shooting.
Just before 7 p.m., officers said the suspect was taken into custody.
According to the highway patrol, the suspect was pulled over for a traffic stop and shot an officer.
The suspect left going southbound on Mid Rivers Mall Drive.
It happened around 5:38 p.m. on Thursday, April 29.
According to the highway patrol, a Blue Alert is issued to “help locate a suspect that has killed or seriously injured a peace officer.”
