Suspect in custody after officer shot in St. Peters, Mo.

The suspect was taken into custody just before 7 p.m. on Thursday. (Source: Gray News)
By Amber Ruch | April 29, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT - Updated April 29 at 6:57 PM

ST. PETERS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled a Blue Alert for a suspect in an officer shooting.

Just before 7 p.m., officers said the suspect was taken into custody.

According to the highway patrol, the suspect was pulled over for a traffic stop and shot an officer.

The suspect left going southbound on Mid Rivers Mall Drive.

It happened around 5:38 p.m. on Thursday, April 29.

According to the highway patrol, a Blue Alert is issued to “help locate a suspect that has killed or seriously injured a peace officer.”

