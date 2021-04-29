SIU works to improve student enrollment, retention

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University (SIU) has implemented several programs to improve student enrollment and retention.
The university opened their First Saluki Center, which helps 40% of their students who identify as first generation.
They have improved their student progress tracking software and are now using an early warning system that targets students who might not be doing well during the first few weeks of college.
The university also encourages students to register for fall classes before they leave for summer break.
Former students may receive emails, calls or texts from instructors.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.