Roaring River State Park campgrounds closed due to flooding

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Due to recent record flooding, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources temporarily closed the campgrounds at Roaring River State Park.
The Missouri Department of Conservation will continue to allow fishing, though angler access may be restricted in some areas due to flood clean-up efforts.
Flood damage will also impact the ability of MDC staff to stock fish in certain locations.
If the floodwater recedes to safer levels and cleanup goes well, DNR said the park’s campgrounds may open as early as Sunday, May 2.
According to DNR, the park’s campgrounds and fishing areas were quickly evacuated early on April 28 after heavy, overnight rains caused severe flash flooding on the Roaring River and area waterways.
While flash flooding is not uncommon in the area, this was the first time floodwater reached the park’s office.
Due to recently completed renovations at MDC’s Roaring River Hatchery, hatchery staff reported minimal loss of fish inventory.
