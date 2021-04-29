Reward offered to find fugitive wanted for multiple dangerous, violent crimes

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office is renewing efforts to find Brock Mardis.
Sheriff Nicky Knight stated that Mardis is wanted for “numerous dangerous and violent offenses,” including first degree rape, first degree sexual abuse, first degree unlawful transaction with a minor and second degree unlawful imprisonment.
He is also wanted in Marshall County on menacing, resisting arrest, third degree unlawful transaction with a minor, DUI and other alcohol related charges.
A search for Mardis began in August 2018.
It is believed he traveled to New York and/or Florida and may have changed his appearance to avoid being recognized.
In hopes to generate more attention in finding Mardis, the Calloway County Sheriff’s office entered his information and photo on their website in the newly created “Most Wanted” section.
Mardis is the first person listed in the section.
In addition to the “Most Wanted” list, Crime Stoppers in both Calloway County and Marshall County are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of Mardis.
The reward amount has not been released at this time.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mardis is urged to call the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or via email.
