Residents evacuated after large fire in St. Louis County, Mo.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Residents were evacuated on Thursday afternoon, April 29 after a large fire in Affton.
The St. Louis County Police Department assisted the Affton Fire Protection District and other agencies with the commercial building fire in the 600 block of Heege Road.
They evacuated everyone within a half-mile radius of the fire.
The American Red Cross was staged at the Affton Elks Lodge to help those displaced.
Just before 6 p.m. on Thursday, police said the fire was extinguished.
They said first responders would remain on scene into the evening.
