Ransomware attack compromises Ill. Attorney General’s Office network

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Attorney General Office discovered on April 10 that their computer network had been compromised by a ransomware attack.
Ransomware is malware which is designed to deny access to user or organization computer files until a ransom is paid.
Personal information from members of the public are held on the office’s network.
The information impacted includes:
- Names
- Addresses
- Email addresses
- Social Security numbers
- Account number or information
- Health insurance information and records
- Medical information
- Tax information
- Driver’s license numbers
- Other such information as necessary to accomplish the duties within a division or bureau of the Office of the Illinois Attorney General.
At this time, the office does not know exactly what personal information on its network is impacted and what individuals are affected.
The Attorney General’s office is launching a hotline at 1-833-688-1949 for those with questions.
The office, paired with law enforcement, is investigating and will give updates at a further date.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.