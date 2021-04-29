Rain & Storms This Morning

Temperatures in the 60s and 70s this morning. Heavy rain and storms will move through during the morning hours. An isolated severe storm primarily for damaging winds can’t be ruled out. Low lying flooding could be a hazard to watch for during the early morning. We will have to see how quickly the atmosphere can re-energize this afternoon. If it can, we could see redevelopment of rain and a few storms. There is a very small chance of a strong/severe storm, but if one does get out of control, main threats would be hail and strong winds. High temperatures today will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.
As the cold front moves further into the Heartland this afternoon, winds will shift out of the northwest. Slightly cooler and drier air will help push precipitation and clouds out by late tonight. Temperatures should reach the upper 40s north to low 50s south.
Mostly sunny skies and comfortable on Friday. Highs will reach the low 70s by the afternoon with less humidity. We will also carry nice weather into Saturday but reaching a few degrees warmer in the mid 70s.
-Lisa
