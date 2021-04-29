Rain & Storms This Morning

Temperatures in the 60s and 70s this morning. Heavy rain and storms will move through during the morning hours. An isolated severe storm primarily for damaging winds can’t be ruled out. Low lying flooding could be a hazard to watch for during the early morning. We will have to see how quickly the atmosphere can re-energize this afternoon. If it can, we could see redevelopment of rain and a few storms. There is a very small chance of a strong/severe storm, but if one does get out of control, main threats would be hail and strong winds. High temperatures today will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.