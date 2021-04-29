New Hope Church Road in McCracken County closed after collapse

April 29, 2021

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - New Hope Church Road in McCracken County has been closed.

A large culvert crossing beneath the roadway has washed out and caused a partial collapse of the road.

It’s located between West Lovelaceville Florence Station Road and Mayfield Metropolis Road.

The State Highway Department is currently working on a solution.

The roadway will remain closed likely for the coming week while Department of Emergency Services personnel work on traffic control.

