New Hope Church Road in McCracken County closed after collapse

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - New Hope Church Road in McCracken County has been closed.
A large culvert crossing beneath the roadway has washed out and caused a partial collapse of the road.
It’s located between West Lovelaceville Florence Station Road and Mayfield Metropolis Road.
The State Highway Department is currently working on a solution.
The roadway will remain closed likely for the coming week while Department of Emergency Services personnel work on traffic control.
