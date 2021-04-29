$1.1 million awarded for Southern Illinois Ecosystem Restoration project

GOLCONDA, Ill. (KFVS) - The Shawnee Resource Conservation and Development Area will be receiving $1.1 million over the next five years.
It’s meant to fund the Southern Illinois Ecosystem Restoration project.
Four thousand acres of private land will be used for forest conservation practices in Union, Alexander, Johnson, Pope and Hardin Counties.
“This new project stems from the fact that the historically dominant oak forests of southern Illinois are failing to regenerate, which has created a crisis for biodiversity in the region, including migrant songbirds and several game species,” explains State Conservationist Ivan Dozier. “Using RCPP, Shawnee Resource Conservation Development Area and partners will target restoration activities to several ‘forest stewardship clusters,’ in five counties which are ecologically significant areas that include a mosaic of State, Federal and privately owned lands.”
The US Department of Agriculture announced the investment on Wednesday as part of $330 million invested in environmentally focused projects.
The project’s implementation is planned for 2022 as coordination takes place over the next several months.
