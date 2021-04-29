$1.1 million awarded for Southern Illinois Ecosystem Restoration project

“This new project stems from the fact that the historically dominant oak forests of southern Illinois are failing to regenerate, which has created a crisis for biodiversity in the region, including migrant songbirds and several game species,” explains State Conservationist Ivan Dozier. “Using RCPP, Shawnee Resource Conservation Development Area and partners will target restoration activities to several ‘forest stewardship clusters,’ in five counties which are ecologically significant areas that include a mosaic of State, Federal and privately owned lands.”