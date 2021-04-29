McCracken Co. man charged after dozens of animals found in poor conditions

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was charged after dozens of animals were found living in poor conditions.
Detectives in McCracken County received a tip on Wednesday from a law enforcement agency outside Kentucky.
David Howery was charged with 25 counts of second-degree cruelty to animals and taken to the McCracken County Jail.
They found he had an outstanding bench warrant from a prior cruelty to animals conviction in Adair County, Ky.
More than 40 dogs were in cages throughout multiple buildings.
There were also cats, goats, chicken, pigs and horses.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, the kennels did not have food or water, and there wasn’t any electricity or ventilation within the buildings.
The officers continued to retrieve animals into Thursday.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.