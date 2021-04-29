Looking ahead towards drier weather

Showers will continue to march south and east through parts of the Heartland this afternoon. Drier weather will start to filter in from the northwest. This will bring an end the the rain by the evening hours for most areas. Everyone clear out by Friday morning. It will be nice to get the sunshine back. Lows tonight will drop into the upper 40s and lower/mid 50s. Highs on Friday will be in the lower 70s with lots of sunshine all day. A few clouds move back in on Saturday, but still looking dry and very nice. Scattered showers are back in the forecast on Sunday.