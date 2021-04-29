Ky. closer to reaching 2.5 million-vaccine goal

Ky. closer to reaching 2.5 million-vaccine goal
Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky as of Thursday, April 29. (Source: Kentucky Dept. for Public Health)
By Amber Ruch | April 29, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT - Updated April 29 at 3:36 PM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear announced on Thursday, April 29 that 1,751,541 Kentuckians received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The governor added that as of Thursday, approximately 750,000 Kentuckians need to get at least their first dose for the state to meet its 2.5 million-vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge.

You can click here to find a vaccination site near you.

Case information

As of 4 p.m. on Thursday, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 796 new cases of COVID-19.

The commonwealth had a positivity rate of 3.12 percent.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.