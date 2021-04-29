Ky. closer to reaching 2.5 million-vaccine goal

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear announced on Thursday, April 29 that 1,751,541 Kentuckians received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
The governor added that as of Thursday, approximately 750,000 Kentuckians need to get at least their first dose for the state to meet its 2.5 million-vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge.
You can click here to find a vaccination site near you.
Case information
As of 4 p.m. on Thursday, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 796 new cases of COVID-19.
The commonwealth had a positivity rate of 3.12 percent.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.