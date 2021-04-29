Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports 3,394 cases of COVID-19

Cases of COVID-19 in Illinois as of Thursday, April 29. (Source: Ill. Dept. of Public Health)
By Amber Ruch | April 29, 2021 at 1:29 PM CDT - Updated April 29 at 1:29 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,394 cases of COVID-19, including 38 additional deaths, on Thursday, April 29.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,331,848 cases, including 21,927 deaths.

A total of 22,558,270 tests for the virus have been conducted in the state.

As of Wednesday night, 2,115 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 475 people were in the ICU and 231 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 22-28 is 4 percent.

According to IDPH, a total of 9,155,989 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 97,434 doses.

On Wednesday, 107,689 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

