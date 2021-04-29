Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports 3,394 cases of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,394 cases of COVID-19, including 38 additional deaths, on Thursday, April 29.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,331,848 cases, including 21,927 deaths.
A total of 22,558,270 tests for the virus have been conducted in the state.
As of Wednesday night, 2,115 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 475 people were in the ICU and 231 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 22-28 is 4 percent.
According to IDPH, a total of 9,155,989 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 97,434 doses.
On Wednesday, 107,689 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.