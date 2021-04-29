Historic building in downtown Princeton, Ky. collapses

PRINCETON, Ky. (KFVS) - A historic building in downtown Princeton is coming down after the roof fell in early Thursday morning, April 29.
Now that crews are demolishing what is left of it, one dry cleaning business is now gone.
“Just time for it to go,” said Richard Jones, owner of One Hour Cleaners.
Jones has owned the business for more than 30 years, and he didn’t expect to say goodbye this way.
“Its devastating,” he said.
Even though Jones hasn’t worked there in six years, his daughter did.
He said he won’t continue to operate the business.
“Through. I’m retired,” he said.
“I’m still on the volunteer fire department here, been on there for going on 54 years and I’ll start camping and traveling some.”
Mayor and volunteer fire fighter, Kota Young, said the collapse could have been worse.
“We’re just thankful there was no one around and no one inside and no one was injured,” Young said.
Young said the cause of the collapse is old age.
The 122-year-old building housed a Masonic lodge in addition to One Hour Cleaners.
“There was actually a large fire escape on the side of the building and we believe that it caused the side wall to fall which pulled the roof and the far wall down as well,” he said.
He said even though the building is gone, its legacy is here to stay.
“It’s been here since 1899, it’s been a mainstay of our downtown district, you know, we were able to save some of the historical artifacts and embellishments on the façade,” he said.
Two of the four Masonic sculptures are in good enough shape to be restored and sent back to the masonry.
Mayor Young said they will decide the next step to take with cleaning up the building in the next few days.
