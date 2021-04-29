Heartland Regional Medical Center rolling out new medical help line

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A new free help line has been released aimed at helping with questions from patients in Williamson County.
The service is from the Heartland Regional Medical Center and is available 24 hours a day, seven days week. The calls are always confidential.
“During the pandemic, patients across the country have struggled with decisions about whether to seek care,” said Heartland Regional Chief Nursing Officer Barrie Questelle. “That hesitancy continues to cause ongoing complications for the many people who choose to delay care. Now, with our Nurse Help Line, people with questions, about an illness or injury, have a new 24/7 resource for answers.”
The goal of the phone line is to help the community make contact with people who can answer their questions and recommend what to do next about their problem.
Examples of questions that the helpline can answer:
- What are the signs of a concussion?
- How long do I wait to see a doctor for ongoing stomach pain?
- How do I know if my arm is broken?
- Does my child need to see a doctor for a high fever?
- How can I tell if I need stitches?
- If I need care, where do I go?
Find more information at www.HeartlandRegional.com.
