Heartland high school junior selected for Governor’s Scholars Program

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Jake Miller, a Ballard Memorial High School (BMHS) junior was selected for the Governor’s Scholars Program.
Miller is a part of a legacy, his father, aunt, and three cousins have also participated in the program.
One thousand students, out of 2,000 were selected.
The program will be five weeks long. students will be divided between the Bellarmine University in Louisville, Centre College in Danville, and Eastern Kentucky in Morehead.
Alumni of the program are often offered up to full-tuition scholarships at most Kentucky universities and colleges, and many out-of-state institutions.
Miller is in the student council, 4-H, FBLA, French club, Beta clubs, and plays on various sports teams.
