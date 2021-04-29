Heartland high school junior selected for Commonwealth Honors Academy

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Wendy Burnley, a Ballard Memorial High School (BMHS) junior, was selected for the Commonwealth Honors Academy at Murray State University (MSU) on April 29.
The academy is a three-week residential academic enrichment program for rising seniors from Kentucky and surrounding states.
Students will earn at least six hours of MSU credit, with an option to earn six more.
Those that attend Murray State will receive a renewable $2,000 per year housing scholarship.
The program runs June 5 to June 26.
Burnley works at Bandana Ag, she is also a part of FFA, FBLA, 4-H, and the BMHS news team.
